We are on our way back from South Africa to rest and prepare for the last memorial service in the Charlotte, NC area. More details to come.

I want to thank our dear friends at StandWithUs for starting a fundraising page for our family to help support us in this very painful time.

I haven’t been keeping too close tabs on it, but I’m seeing now that over 1.6 thousand donations have come in, including many from complete strangers. We are truly overwhelmed. ❤️

Thank you all who supported us greatly by donating, and also sending such heartfelt messages to me and the boys.

It looks like it’s almost to its overall goal. If this is your first time hearing about this and you’d like to give, I’ll link it here.

Otherwise, thank you anyway. This is a long journey for us, and I appreciat your continued prayers as the kids and I navigate.

The Lord continues to show his faithfulness to us even now.

Here are a few official pictures from the beautiful funeral ceremony we had in Israel on Wednesday.