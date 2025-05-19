I’m thinking about these days more and more. Thinking about our overall marriage and how I wish I could had the ability to time travel; not so much so I could try and change the outcome. No, I’m accepting more and more that there is nothing I could have done.

I wish I could time travel just to do it again. Just give me those 7 years again, please.

This morning hurts.

I miss you so much, baby. 💔

The song you hear will be out this summer.