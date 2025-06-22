This isn’t the original ring I wore. At some point in our marriage, I lost about 45 pounds, and the ring fell off one day and we couldn’t find it.

Since then, I’ve been through two others, one silicone one that broke, then the one I still wear today that I bought cheap at a music festival I was performing at in Oakland, CA.

It’s been almost 6 months, and I have no intention of taking my wedding ring off anytime soon. I’d rather people think I’m married until I tell them I’m a widower than for them to think I may be divorced or some guy with a baby mama. I had a love; a true love. That love is now gone from me. My ring now represents what a life I had with her. I’m not letting that go; not now, and not for a long time.

I’m headed to London for my first ever UK show, and the second show on my Journey to Healing tour. I sometimes get into what an old friend calls ‘the flow state.’ It’s a period in time where everything just seems to run smoothly, and though some of my actions seem random or last minute, it’s as if I’m moving to a script written out for me and hitting all of my marks. I felt it as soon as I arrived at the Charlotte airport. I know for a fact that I have several pieces I need to share with you over the course of these next few days. Lots of output.

If you have friends in and around London, please let them know about this Wednesday’s show at Soul Mama. I would greatly appreciate it. ❤️

You can get your tickets here.

My next show after this will be in Chicago on August 6th at the Cubby Bear. I’ll be making much more noise about it soon, but for now, if you’re in that area, you can already get your tickets for that now as well. Just click here.

Spent the afternoon with my boys in the pool before heading out. I’ve found that I’m very much still in survival mode, and so though I’ll have times when I have the energy and stamina to play and engage with them, I still struggle most of the time. It’s difficult. This will be my longest trip without them since my wife, their mom, passed away. I’ll just be gone a few days, but I need this time. I need it to continue grieving alone, and to replenish as much as I can to come back and be in somewhat of a better place for them.

Lastly, I made a playlist that soothes me. I’m sharing with all of you if you’re also looking for ways to feed your soul.

That’s it for now. I hope to see you across the pond, my friends out there. ❤️