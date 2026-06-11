From January 6th, 2025, when my wife died, to this very day, if you ask my oldest son what his favorite memory of his late mother is, he will tell you that it’s bouncing on our trampoline with her. In fact, he still says from time to time, “I wish Mommy could come down and bounce on the trampoline with me.”

He’s seven years-old. He had just turned six a few days prior when she passed away. The image of his mother on the trampoline with him is one that will probably never leave him. He loved seeing her jump so high next to him. He even says that she jumped higher on our trampoline than I did. She definitely did not, but I will never correct him. In his mind, his mom could fly. That’s not something you discourage a kid from thinking about their mom.

It’s fitting that Ezra remembers that the most, because the only reason we have a trampoline in our backyard is because she scoured Facebook Marketplace until she found one and had me and my best friend Randy break it down, bring it home, and set it back up again.

As much as she bought it for the boys, looking back, I think she bought it for herself. I loved trampolines growing up, but it really did seem like she had more fun on it than I did. With everything she was going through, both seen and unseen, that trampoline had a way of making her forget about the stress and overall nastiness that life could bring sometimes. She really could fly, and she relished in it. I think Ezra could see that too. He liked seeing his mother light and happy. For him, the trampoline meant pure, unadulterated fun with his mother. No distractions. No meetings. No text messages. Just fun.

We’ve been away from that house for a year now. My plan was to sell it, but I never felt settled on it. So it just sat there. It sat there for a year.

It wasn’t until about two weeks ago that I finally made my decision. I was in my room, feeling completely overwhelmed with everything. I felt like everything… too many things were going wrong. Too many things weren’t working. I started to even experience panic attacks for the first time.

Finally, I got down on my face and started to pray. Once I did that, I immediately became aware that I wasn’t sure of the last time I intentionally prayed; no multitasking, no praying while driving or cleaning. Just me and G-d.

After thinking for a minute, I realized that the last time I intentionally, with 100% focus, and with my whole heart, prayed, was when my wife was in the hospital room. I had never prayed as much and as fervently as I did in that New Jersey hospital. I prayed my heart out.

The problem is that she died anyway.

So, subconsciously I’ve been failing to see the point in prayer if things fall apart anyway. I am mad at G-d for that reason, among many others. This realization brought many tears to my eyes.

Then I got back on my face to pray.

A peace fell over me, and then I fell asleep on my bed. When I woke up the next morning, I had a new clarity.

We’re moving back into the house.

G-d didn’t directly speak to my anger, but the prayer cleared me up to hear what He had probably been leading me to do for a while now. To be honest, I feel a little behind schedule.

But we’re moving. The boys have been purging, cleaning, and really enjoying it, to my surprise.

And it feels right.

I’m reminded of one of the very few Substack entries my wife made. Here it is below.

So we’re heading back. Back to that house. Back to our life out there.

Back to that trampoline…