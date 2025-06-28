Ezra (my 6 year-old): Daddy, I dreamed about Mommy last night!

Me: That’s amazing, Ezra! What happened?

Ezra: I asked her for a snack, and she said yes. Then I asked her if I could watch Little Bear and she said yes. So she made me a snack and then we watched Little Bear.

My son with the priorities 😂

But seriously, my wife visited me in a dream last night—or I found her, rather—and I asked her if she has seen the boys yet.

She said she has, but they don’t fully get what’s going on.

So waking up this morning to Ezra telling me what he told me pans out.

I laughed. Then I cried a little.