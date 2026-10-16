Some of the most iconic Christmas music was written by Jewish composers.

I had an idea years ago that started off as a joke that I should make an album of original Hanukkah music, and call it “Returning the Favor.”

Well, a couple of years ago, I was in rehearsal with some of my Jewish friends at Synagogue in LA, and I told them my idea. The whole rehearsal stopped, and my guitarist told me that I need to do that for real.

So we did it. Returning the Favor Volume I was released last year and it’s streaming everywhere. We did two very special premieres last year. One in Chicago, and one in LA. The one in Chicago had about 600 people in the room. Half Jewish, half Christian.

Volume II is on the way, and we are doing two live premieres again!

Fort Mill, SC

Jerusalem, Israel

They are both FREE concerts, and we’d love for you to join us.

Simply click this link to RSVP. 🕎❤️