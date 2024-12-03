This morning, I was doing some final editing of the new Hanukkah original my brother Randy Sandoli and I have been working on, and my oldest comes in while I'm editing. He immediately is annoyed that I keep stopping the song every 3 seconds, and playing the same little sections over and over again.

After about 30 seconds, he says, "Daddy, why do you keep stopping it?" I said, "because, son. There are some parts that sound a little off, so I have to move them over a little bit... Look, I'll show you."

After about 30 more seconds, not only did he understand, he starting saying "oh, daddy that sounds a little off." It was something I didn't even notice at first.

He actually helped me complete the final edits.

Then Judah woke up and came in a few minutes later and said "OOOHHHH" and pretended to play the new things he heard in the song.

Now we have Ezra's critiques, and Judah's approval.

I think we're good to go.

‘We Remember’ is the name of the upcoming Hanukkah single. It will be a part of an entire Hanukkah album that will be released in 2025 and followed by a Hanukkah tour. We’re already in talks with dear friends at synagogues in California and Nevada to start. Let me know if you’d like us to a concert next year for your program! Just send an email to booking@jodavimusic.com.

Whatever music streaming service you have, you can simply follow me by searching ‘JoDavi,’ or you can just click here. Either way, you be notified when the song drops.

And since we’re very close to finishing now, I think it’s safe to put a date on the release.

Coming out on December 10th.