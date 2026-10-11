I want to show you what ‘Returning the Favor: Volume II’ is going to sound like.

Years ago, I made a joke that is since Jewish composers have written some of the most iconic Christmas music, then I should make original Hanukkah music as a non-Jew, and call it, ‘Returning the Favor.’

Last year, that idea took root. My co-producer/best friend, Randy Sandoli and I made our first Hanukkah single, and we called it, ‘We Remember.’

We made a music video to it.

Then my wife passed away.

I almost put it all off indefinitely until Randy called me and said “hey, I know you have a lot you’re going through, but I still felt like I should ask if you think you’d be up for finishing the Hanukkah album this year.

I thought about it, and immediately thought of her. She was there when we did the single. She loved it. She would have wanted us to finish.

So we did.

Apart from co-producing and arranging, the only original song on the album that I wrote is a piece called ‘Seven Sons.’

And I knew that I wanted us to do a cover of this old Israeli folk Hanukkah song called Tiny Candles. For those who have been subscribed to my Substack for over 2 years, you’ll know I made a post asking for the translation of the old recording I found. You all came through and enabled us to recreate it with our children in the kids’ choir, and will special guest, my dear friend, Shai Sol.

Now, we are putting finishing touches on Volume II.

And I want to share two of the new songs with you. Randy and I wrote both of them together. The sound is full. The lyrics are layered. The message is of light, hope, victory. I hope you enjoy this sneak peek.