It’s our second Independence Day since their mom, my wife, passed away, and I realize my heart is sore for several reasons; not only personally, but regarding the state of our nation and how much we’ve decayed over the past few decades.

I won’t get into that today. I will say that for whatever time we have left, I remain immensely grateful to be an American.

I also will always chuckle at the fact that we are 1 of 65 nations who share our throwing off the British crown. Sorry to my friends across the pond. It is what it is. 🤷🏿‍♂️😂❤️

We’re in Idaho this week. I’m playing a special 4th of July show for @honeypearlproductions at the @panidatheater (the little one), and there are a few tickets left. We’re nearly sold out, so if you’re in Sandpoint, come out!