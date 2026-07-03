Happy 250th to My Country 🇺🇸
It’s our second Independence Day since their mom, my wife, passed away, and I realize my heart is sore for several reasons; not only personally, but regarding the state of our nation and how much we’ve decayed over the past few decades.
I won’t get into that today. I will say that for whatever time we have left, I remain immensely grateful to be an American.
I also will always chuckle at the fact that we are 1 of 65 nations who share our throwing off the British crown. Sorry to my friends across the pond. It is what it is. 🤷🏿♂️😂❤️
We’re in Idaho this week. I’m playing a special 4th of July show for @honeypearlproductions at the @panidatheater (the little one), and there are a few tickets left. We’re nearly sold out, so if you’re in Sandpoint, come out!
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Would love to see you in Waco, possibly at the Texas Music Cafe!