JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Averill's avatar
Karen Averill
2h

Happiest of birthdays to your son! Enjoy the party!! And her speeches rocked!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Averill's avatar
Karen Averill
2h

May your trip bring some healing to your heart, some closure to your soul and some peace for both. I plan to listen to her speeches today and already know I will be inspired

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JoDavi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture