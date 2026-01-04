I tend to count events rather than days. When something significant is coming up, I count the number of notable events I have to do before I get there. In this case, there is no difference.

In a couple of days, I will leave for Israel for the unveiling of my wife’s headstone. Though a South African native with dual American citizenship, she was buried in Israel.

The way she and I met was through both of our families’ close relationship to the Jewish community, both in South Africa, and in America, and both of our father’s pastoral and outspoken voice on various issues surrounding Israel and Africa. Both of our dads are pastors, and her father was in the political and civil struggle against apartheid South Africa back in the 60 until it eventually fell in 1994. After apartheid fell, her father helped draft South Africa’s constitution. We came across a video of him speaking on a panel one day, and my dad reached out, thus connecting our families in a way none of us would be aware of until a couple of years later.

Olga herself has been a big voice in Africa-Israel relations, and a force to be reckoned with in the fight against Jew-hatred, and the exploitation of Africa. Below is one of many speeches she gave, addressing the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

Here is during the first African Jewish Alliance Washington DC summit, speaking on slavery and jihadism on her beloved continent.

“Carry My Bones from Here” (Genesis 50:25)

After she died, my immediate actions all pointed toward her being buried in South Africa. It made the most sense to me. That was her home country. We talked about moving back within the next couple of years. She was a daughter of Africa.

It wasn’t as simple as that. Obstacles kept getting in the way, including, but not limited to, the transporting of her body to South Africa, and then just other cultural things that we could not seem to resolve. Ironically, in our Washington-Meshoe meeting, as her father and I spoke, he told me that culturally, it’s more appropriate for her to be buried here in North Carolina, since this is the place that she started and grew her family.

That didn’t sit right with me.

After the meeting was over, my brother-in-law and I were in the car together as I drove us back to my house. The car was mostly silent, as we both knew something would have to be done. I almost didn’t say anything, but then I felt an extra nudge before I spoke up and said, “well, you know… I did think about having her buried in Israel.”

I just knew that he was going to talk about the difficulty of it, or how it may not be culturally sensitive, or simply that we just shouldn’t do it. It’s actually part of why I spoke up. It wouldn’t leave my heart, and I thought if I could just get it out, we could lay it to rest. So in a way, his response to me was going to be a sign, one way or another.

He paused for a few seconds and said, “that makes sense, you know… Because of all the work she’s done. Do you think you can make that happen?”

I immediately knew who I needed to call. One of Olga’s best friends. If anyone could make this happen, she could. Not just because she’s Israeli and has connections, but because she loved Olga, loves us, and would do anything for us. But first, my brother-in-law made sure to let me know I had to talk to my father-in-law about it. When I talked to him, that discussion went even faster than the one I had with my brother-in-law.

After that, I called my dear friend in the middle of the night, and said “look, I think Olga is supposed to be buried in Israel. Can you make that happen?”

Within 48 hours, not only was it done, but it was approved straight from President Herzog’s office himself.

Once it was settled, my dear friend called me back to let me know that both the Washington, and the Meshoe fathers were known. Once she let the officials know who it was that passed, things moved very quickly. Everything else from there was smooth as could be.

Her burial service had about 200 people in attendance. Now, mind you, this was while Israel was in the middle of a war Hamas had started on October 7th, 2023; a gruesome, tragic event that Olga happened to be arriving in Israel right as it was starting.

200 Israelis with us, grieving, stressed, tired, and drained from being 15 months into a war that seemed to have no end in sight. Some were there while their own family members were still hostages; not knowing if those family members were dead or alive. Yet, they showed up for us. They showed up in the most meaningful way possible.

Collective, Cross-Cultural Mourning (Genesis 50:1-3)

My family’s work has always been something that is both a family calling, and a personal one. After that year, however… after that tremendous, most agonizing year of my entire life. 2025 was the year that all of the Black/Jewish synergy my father and I taught on became more than just historical facts and talking points. I saw it in real time. I felt it. It’s not allyship. I actually have come to hate that word. It’s a real friendship. It’s a spiritual connection. It is a bond that sticks closer than a brother. Our friends mourned with us. Wailed with us. Held us as we cried. For those few hours, they set aside their own trauma and brokenness and surrounded us. After the ceremony, they stayed with and supported us.

Afterward, as we sat shiva at the house of another dear friend, many people came to see us and pay their respects. Among those people was President Herzog himself.

I couldn’t really take in any of this at the time. I was still in very deep shock. Everything felt like a weird dream that I was still hoping to wake up from. It had not even been one month since her passing.

My next time in Israel was to kick off my Journey to Healing tour, which was incredible, but also didn’t leave much time for processing.

So now, in less than 48 hours, I head back. This will be a slower trip; one where emotions come flooding back. I know that already because they are already starting now, which is why I’m writing this.

The last event before I go is my youngest’s birthday party. I’ll have plenty of time to process afterward. First, it’s time for 3½ dozen donuts, and a dance party like no other.