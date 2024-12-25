Someone please tell me how I can find the lyrics to this song so I can put it in a translator, or if someone can transliterate so I can follow along that way. This tune is so beautiful, it makes me want to cry, and I’d love to learn it. I can’t even find this song on any other platform other than Spotify.
Chag Hannukah Sameach and Merry Christmas to all who observe. ❤️
Jodavi - here is a little bio of Miriam Avigal Israeli singer who had success in 1950's and early 1960's
Born in Tel Aviv, October in 1936 and Passed away October 21, 2016 and buried in Gedera
Her birth name was Miriam Leon, the third of the children of Moshe and Carolina Leon, who immigrated from Salonik, Greece
In 1957 married with Benjamin Avigal and in 1958 their first daughter was born
Miriam became a wanted singer, and Hed Artzi invited her to record children's songs and holiday songs
After the 1960's, singing became a secondary preoccupation for Miriam. She began to work in clerical work and stopped recording
and on Spotify here is the CD where that song - Nerot - (Candles) comes from https://open.spotify.com/artist/4iMzpoygw38Q0AzsMyEpnV
itis hard to hear all the lyrics as I am not a native Hebrew speaker, nor fluent... I would like to reach you and find our more about your project Return the Favor - I heard about it through IBSI and I am a Jewish radio show host and producer and musician.... please reach out - mitch.gordon09@gmail.com
נֵרוֹתַי הַזְּעִירִים,
מָה רַבּוּ הַסִּפּוּרִים,
לִי יִלְאַט הָאוֹר
Maybe these are the lyrics?
I can’t hear the words.
https://blog.nli.org.il/nerot_chanukah/