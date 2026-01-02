First off, I want to say welcome and thank you to all of my new subscribers. It seems like my last entry really resonated with a lot of you. If you haven’t read it yet, I’ll link it at the end.

This entry is much less heavy. In fact, it’s an opportunity for us to meet in person.

I’ll be mostly in California right at the end of January / beginning of February, and I want you to know about it.

January 30th, I’ll be in Napa at a really cool venue called JaM Cellars.

I’ll be playing solo for a couple of hours, enjoying some nice Napa wine, and hopefully getting spend some time with you. You can RSVP here.

February 1st, my father and I are being hosted at a synagogue in Los Angeles.

This event is very musical, but also very educational. My father will be the keynote speaker at a very special event called ‘Africa to Israel — Our Bridge to Zion.’ If you want to know more about the other work my family and I do, this would be the event to come to. You can RSVP here.

February 2nd, I’ll be in Beverly Hills for a very intimate show.

I’ll be sharing brand new music with my sisters and a couple of other singers. This show will unveil a huge project that will come out at the beginning of next year. So much to show you! Get your tickets here.

While I’m in California, I’ll be in the studio for an all day session with my band working on the new grand project. Then I hope on a plane and head to Pittsburgh, PA for this!

February 5th, I’ll be in Pittsburgh, PA for a Journey to Healing concert.

After my Journey to Healing tour last year, in memory of my late wife, I’ve been getting requests to come and perform mini concerts / Q&A sessions in various places. Here, I’ll be performing my originals with the amazing Huldra Quartet. It’s going to be a real time of healing, much like last year’s tour was. You can RSVP here.

There’s already much more, but I’ll stop there for now. On my last tour, I met some of my Substack community for the first time in person in pretty much every location, including Jerusalem and London. I look forward to doing more of the same this year.

Thank you for the love and support, and I will see you all very soon. ❤️