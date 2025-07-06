Her Absence, My Plea
🙏🏿
One of the rules of promoting yourself is to not attempt to be too desperate.
I think in light of my wife passing away 6 months ago, and what this tour represents, I don’t think I can come off as too desperate.
So here we go:
It wouldn’t just be cool or awesome to see you at these concerts. It is highly desired. Your support, your in-person love, your hugs, your in-person encouragement, your listening ears to all this new music… I covet them.
I have 5 upcoming US dates.
Please come out. ❤️
August 6 | Chicago, IL
August 28 | Los Angeles, CA
September 4 | New York City, NY
September 25 | Charlotte, NC
October 18 | Cary, NC
More information at Jodavimusic.com
