One of the rules of promoting yourself is to not attempt to be too desperate.

I think in light of my wife passing away 6 months ago, and what this tour represents, I don’t think I can come off as too desperate.

So here we go:

It wouldn’t just be cool or awesome to see you at these concerts. It is highly desired. Your support, your in-person love, your hugs, your in-person encouragement, your listening ears to all this new music… I covet them.

I have 5 upcoming US dates.

Please come out. ❤️‍

August 6 | Chicago, IL

August 28 | Los Angeles, CA

September 4 | New York City, NY

September 25 | Charlotte, NC

October 18 | Cary, NC

More information at Jodavimusic.com