The boys and I are figuring things out. I need to set up a dentist appointment for Ezra soon as his adult teeth are already coming in 😱. Definitely something I would just leave to you if you were here. He said he wants to be a pilot. He said "then I can fly you to California, because I'll know the way." He told me this after I arrived from California.



Judah is at an interesting stage. Very articulate, but still cheeky as you so aptly put it when he was a baby. He's pretty much how you said he'd be. He said he wants to be a chef which we can totally see. He said he wants to do this so he can make his auntie Mareyah's dog, Moses some soup (he wasn't feeling well this morning).



As for me... you know what it is. I'll tell you next time you visit my dreams.



Love you~