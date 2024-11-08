My friends,

I started this Substack because first and foremost, I have very strong convictions, and I like to write. I am a composer, musician, and recording artist. I travel the world and perform my original music, and sometimes covers for special events like weddings and all that fun stuff. It’s a blessing and a privilege.

As an artist, one thing I know about us is that our greatest strength is our greatest weakness. We can put time and energy in and create something beautiful, heart, wrenching, moving, inspiring, thought, provoking, etc. but that also means that we have a tendency to form our opinions almost exclusively based on how we feel.

This has led to a lot of what we see today with artists being so often on the front line of foolishness.

What foolishness am I talking about? If you are new here, stick around and you’ll see. If you’re not new here, you know exactly what I mean.

Anyway, my Substack community has been growing steadily ever since I started about two years ago. Welcome everyone, and thank you for your support. A special thank you to all of my paid subscribers.

For those who are new, and you haven’t checked out my body of musical work already, you can do so by simply clicking here. Two albums of a note which I think encompass pretty much the breadth of what I do are my full length album, ‘Zion,’ from 2022, and my most recent EP, ‘The Vault.’ Both of those you will find at that link.

I’m setting up my shows for 2025. So far, I will be in Northern and Southern California, North Carolina, and New York. I would love to come and play near you. Feel free to let me know if there’s a chance we can make that happen.

All in all, I just came here to say before the weekend begins, hello, and thank you for being here. Let’s all continue to try to do what we can to bring more truth and light into the world.

Thank you~