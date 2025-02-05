One of the most important aspects in a good community is what we like to call "holding space."

I will forever appreciate my friends and family who are doing this for me in this extremely difficult time in our lives.

I want to give a deeper shout out to my family. I know that the reason why holding space is such a big deal in communities is because not everyone has that aspect within their families.

My father and mother are experts at it, and I don't even have the words to express how much of a blessing that has been for me.

They are containers.

I don't know how I'd be getting along without them.