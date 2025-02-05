One of the most important aspects in a good community is what we like to call "holding space."
I will forever appreciate my friends and family who are doing this for me in this extremely difficult time in our lives.
I want to give a deeper shout out to my family. I know that the reason why holding space is such a big deal in communities is because not everyone has that aspect within their families.
My father and mother are experts at it, and I don't even have the words to express how much of a blessing that has been for me.
They are containers.
I don't know how I'd be getting along without them.
My heart aches for you, but I know you are in a good warm place spiritually and with your family. The grieving process is very hard, takes a long time, and is very much little-by-little. Your many friends and fans are all praying that you continue to find some comfort for you and your sons.
You are their child.,,,, no matter how old…,, like you do, and will do for your children….. no matter our children’s age- we are there. I’m so glad your parents live down the road from you!!