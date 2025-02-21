I don’t despise that question. Though my baseline has changed, I still have varying degrees of feelings on top of it.

You know how in the Pixar movie, "Inside Out," you saw how inside the main character Riley's head, Joy (her happiness) was in charge?

But then you know how when you go inside the mom's head, it was actually Sadness that was in charge?

The mom is how I'm doing.

I still have joy. She’s just no longer at the helm.

And that’s ok.