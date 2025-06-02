JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail Rauner's avatar
Gail Rauner
39m

Thank you for your honesty. It breaks my heart into a million pieces. She never wanted to leave. That much I know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda Davidson's avatar
Linda Davidson
1h

Thoughts and prayers are always with you and your beautiful sons, Ezra and Judah. Olga was one-of-a-kind woman, we all adored her, and respected her support for Israel. God bless you all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JoDavi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture