I am a broken man. I am a man who is not whole. Almost 5 months ago, the love of my life, the one G-d blessed me with and assigned me to for life, my life partner, my bride and queen, the mother of my children… she was taken from me.

She was ripped from under me. Half of my heart was torn away from me. It all happened so fast. We didn’t even get to spend our 7 year anniversary together. She was out of the country. Missing our anniversary wasn’t the original plan, but she had decided to fly out earlier because flight prices were much, much cheaper. It wasn’t the first time there were things going on during our anniversary, and whenever something like this happened, we always said that we would make up for it on our South Africa wedding anniversary, which was just the next month. We got married on two continents at two different times; the US wedding was on December 23, 2017, and the South Africa wedding on January 20-21, 2018.

Not being able to fully enjoy ourselves with a thing that started right at the beginning of our marriage. We were supposed to have a honeymoon right after our US wedding, but so many things were not in place for the South Africa wedding, our honeymoon was drastically cut short. My mother-in-law, who passed away a couple of years ago now, tried to get us a couple of short getaways while we were in South Africa planning for the wedding, but those were also cut short. They were also used for planning the South Africa wedding rather than relaxing together.

So it wasn’t uncommon for us to have too much going on for our US wedding anniversary. I just didn’t like it this time. It bothered me a lot. In a previous piece, I talked about our last argument before she left for South Africa. I felt like too many things were not in place for her to go, including her not feeling well. Unfortunately, she felt like she had to go.

That was our last argument before she left. Our last argument before she died, however, was over the phone. She texted me about 24 hours before she was to fly back home to me. She let me know that her brother would be coming with her, because he and her father noticed that she was getting worse, and weren’t comfortable with her flying on her own.

This made me very angry. I felt like all of this could have been avoided had she stayed home. I also felt like I wasn’t being trusted to take care of her. I felt a whole lot of things at once that I still don’t fully get, but I was furious. I texted her back and said that nothing made sense and to please call me.

So we argued on the phone, and the first couple of minutes of our argument really seemed nonsensical. It was kind of silly at first. Then it took an abrupt turn. She was speaking, and while she was mid sentence, I cut her off and exclaimed, “our anniversary was yesterday and we barely talked, and it doesn’t even seem like you care!”

This threw her off for a few seconds. There was silence on the phone, and then eventually she said to me, “…babe… I do care. I do care, love." We both then began discussing our difference in expression like we’ve done in the past. For me, it didn’t help as much as it used to, but I did feel terribly for that outburst. I apologized to her, and we eventually hung up.

After we got off the phone, about 20 minutes later, we texted each other. I realized I had told the boys they could see her over FaceTime so we did that real quick, and then were able to reconcile again over text afterwards.

One way we both evolved in the 7 short years of our marriage was by realizing that usually in an argument, both of us had truth in what we were saying. Even if one of us was overall right, and the other was overall wrong, it didn’t mean the one in the wrong didn’t have valid points, and those points still needed to be acknowledged.

In this case, I really should have waited until she got home to talk about our anniversary. I sometimes picked the absolute worst times to have arguments. If something is wrong, I want to discuss it now, and not stop until everything that is wrong is resolved. It used to annoy her to no end.

Conversely, she admitted that her communication style makes it difficult to know when is a good time to have an argument or a tough discussion. Her tendency was to put things off indefinitely; even the most pressing and tense situations. She realized more and more that when she would say “let’s please talk about this later,” it would not get talked about at all unless I brought it back up. She did this with us, and she did this to herself. I’ve shared this screenshot in the past, but this is what she said after her doctor’s appointment in South Africa.

Our growth was centered around self-realization. Once we came to that level of understanding of ourselves, we better understood each other.

To be honest, I don’t regret having that argument with her. I wanted her to know how I felt, and if I had not shared it then, she would have never known, because I surely was not going to bring it up while she was in the hospital. And in this season of immense pain and grief, I find myself still very angry that we didn’t get to actually spend our 7 year anniversary at home together. I’d be much more angry right now if we didn’t have that argument.

But in all of it, the more time passes, the more I don’t care why we didn’t get to spend our last anniversary together. I just hate it. I hate that almost two of the last three weeks of her life were spent away from us. I hate that the boys never got to see her in person again after she left for South Africa. I hate that I didn’t get to hug or cuddle with her in her last 3 weeks. I hate that I never showed her the song of healing I wrote for her. I hate that she wasn’t even lucid half the time when we were in the hospital. I hate that I didn’t catch what she meant when she said “thank you for everything.” I absolutely abhor that I did not see her death coming at all, and that I didn’t get to tell her goodbye. I hate that she and I can’t discuss these things I’m writing to you. I hate that we have no more pillow talks to share, no more laughs, no more arguments, no more parental discussions, no more sex, or any other kind of intimacy.

And with every tooth that falls out of Ezra’s mouth, I hate it more.

With Judah, he’s been telling me, his brother, and whoever is around him “I love you,” about 20 times per day. To me, he specifically says, “Daddy, I love you and I miss you.” I keep telling him I’m not leaving, but this morning, I asked him why he keeps telling me he misses me. He said, “because you’re not leaving.”

He’s four years-old, but I’m pretty sure he tells me he loves and misses me everyday because those are two things he wants to say to his mom. Especially the missing part. So I told him, “you can tell Mommy you love and miss her. She can hear you.” He then said, “Mommy I miss you.”

When I visited her grave the other day in Haifa, we met some friends who would take the boys to their place, but Ezra wanted to come with me. I decided to have him walk with me to her spot for a minute, and then send him back. As soon as we walked into the cemetery, he remembered the burial. He exclaimed, “Daddy, you were crying!” I said, “yeah man, Daddy was crying here.” He then looked at me and said, “Daddy, why were you crying?”

Before I could answer him, I literally saw everything flood back to him. The memories of his mom, the memorials, maybe even the moment I sat him and his brother down and told them “Mommy’s in heaven with Nkuku now.”

I knew I didn’t need to answer him. And he didn’t ask again. He just clung to me. After a few minutes, I had Nana V take him. I really needed to be there alone before we left. At first, he wouldn’t let go of me, but in general, Ezra has always been compliant. He listened to me and went off with everyone else. I could tell from behind, simply by the way he was walking that tears were falling from his eyes.

Once they left my sight, I looked at where my wife was buried. I wasn’t sure what to do or say. I just bursted into tears and said “look at what you did.” That’s all I could think to say at that moment.

I am a broken man. The fact that I can write like I have been, make new music, perform, and share this grief with you, I don’t attribute to any strength that I have. I’ve been told I’m incredibly strong—a warrior even—in this time of grief. I don’t feel strong in the slightest. I feel like I’m passing the time, and keeping myself from going crazy because I have kids to raise. I don’t think I’d be writing this much, or performing any kind of new music at all if it weren’t for the boys. For the first two two months after she died, Ezra and Judah were literally the reason I got out of bed each morning. And in those first two months, it wasn’t because I felt this profound sense of duty to Olga to continue raising our boys. It was because they were hungry, and I couldn’t let them starve.

I don’t feel strong. Even the sentiments I expressed in my previous piece, ‘The Cosmic Trade-Off,’ I’m realizing they are no different than someone in a waiting room, trying to master a video game before their name is called. I’m motivated to win, but it’s simply a distraction in hopes to make time pass faster. I know I’ll be productive, effective, and lead a life that will be a tremendous blessing to others. I’m sure it’ll also be fun in the process.

But my life, and the way I see life in general, will never be the same. I’m just a passerby, trying to leave this world better than when I found it. I’m just a father trying to raise his boys as best as he can with one arm tied behind his back; desperately praying for G-d’s help and strength so that my boys can be the men, husbands, and fathers they are supposed to be.

When that’s done, I will be too.

Then I’ll be whole again.