Years ago, my father had a vision to tell the stories of the Mizrahi Jews. At the time, he was working with Christians United for Israel. They gave him a team to help produce this series. I was fortunate enough to be asked to write the theme music that you’ll hear at the end of each video.

This is Ellie Nounou. Ellie was born in Cairo, Egypt in 1930. However, in the 1930’s and 40’s, with anti-Jewish sentiment growing, life for Jews living in Egypt was becoming progressively more difficult. With the reestablishment of Israel in 1948, relations between Arabs and Jews deteriorated even more. In 1956, anti-Jewish violence in Egypt further intensified once Gamal Nasser seized power. He began a systematic campaign of oppression against the nations nearly 80,000 Jewish residents. In 1958, Elie concluded it was time to flee the country.