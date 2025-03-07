It’s going to be good to see friends and family later this week at my wife’s memorial.

But I have to say…

I have never hated something more in my entire life than I hate planning this.￼￼

I know what kind of goes without saying, but I still need to say it.

I hate it.

Just over seven years ago, we were putting the final touches on our wedding.

Now, In what seems like a criminally short amount of time, I am putting last-minute things together to celebrate her life.

All of my writing, both publicly, and privately, my processing, the close friends and family members that I’ve been sharing things with, it has all been a huge help to me.

But that does not take away from the fact that this sucks. This sucks royally. Supremely. Every phone call or text conversation that I have about any kind of logistics for it messes me up for the next hour or so.

This hurts.

Olga and I used to plan events so well together. Now people are asking me questions about her memorial that she probably would’ve already figured out by now if we were planning this for someone else.

60 days ago, my family and I were punched really hard in the gut. I think today, I can breathe a little bit better, but I still haven’t caught my breath.

The friends and family have been a great consolation, lately, I’ve been more and more inconsolable. The only thing that would make me feel better is if she came back. The only thing that would bring me joy again is if she showed up right now, and we can continue raising our kids together, and making plans for our family. The only thing that would bring me back to life, is if hers was restored.

But none of that will happen.

None of that will happen, and I am left with the ever-present and sobering daily reality that I will be living out the rest of my days without her; that the boys will spend each year dealing with the fact that their mom is not here.

And now this memorial.

I can’t even begin to explain how weird it feels to have those pre-event jitters that I usually get when planning something, knowing that there will not be a post-event relief when this is all done. Just more sorrow and pain.

I know I’ve said this already, but I love a good woman, and she loved me.

And when you lose a good woman, you lose a part of yourself forever.

My father was at a conference where a Bishop asked him how I was doing. Then the Bishop said that losing a spouse is losing yourself. And then I would be spending a long time trying to figure out who I am now.

That is exactly correct.

I hate that this is our new reality. I hate that this is the new norm. I hate that all the tears I can cry will not do anything to bring her back. I hate that we went from cuddling together in bed to me hoping I can get a glimpse of her in my dreams in what seems like no time flat. I hate that I couldn’t even give her a proper hug before she died. I hate that we’re all gathering together in a few days because of her death.

I don’t want “she’ll always be watching over you,” or “G-d just needed his angel back” stuff. I want her here. I want her here now. This is stupid. Why is life like this?

My beautiful bride. The mother of my children. The iron to my iron. She’s gone from me, and I will never get over this.

9 years ago today, we met in person for the first time.

Lord, help me…