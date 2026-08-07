I Have Something Special for You
As we approach the big day
My next show coming up is the very first premiere of my brand new project, Makeda. It will take place at the Miracle Theater in Inglewood, CA.
I can’t tell you how excited I am to share this new sound with you, If you haven’t bought your tickets yet, simply go to jodavimusic.com and get them today!
If you bought your tickets already, send me a screenshot of your ticket and I will add a +2 for you on the guest list!
Yes, your admission opens the door for two people to join you, free of charge!
I hope to see you all there~
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