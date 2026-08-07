My next show coming up is the very first premiere of my brand new project, Makeda. It will take place at the Miracle Theater in Inglewood, CA.

I can’t tell you how excited I am to share this new sound with you, If you haven’t bought your tickets yet, simply go to jodavimusic.com and get them today!

If you bought your tickets already, send me a screenshot of your ticket and I will add a +2 for you on the guest list!

Yes, your admission opens the door for two people to join you, free of charge!

I hope to see you all there~