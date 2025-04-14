I look for her in everything,
I’ve noticed this today,
Whether I’m conscious of it or not,
I look every which way.
.
My phone buzzing from a text,
Or someone at the door,
For that split second goes my heart,
But not for a second more.
.
Walking into our house alone,
I know that she is gone,
Yet I call her name as I walk in,
Hoping she’ll respond.
.
At night when I lay in our bed,
My ears still long to hear,
Her steps that make the stairway creak,
Signaling she’s near.
.
And when the weight of grief itself,
Causes me to break,
Even in my anguish,
For her I stay in wait.
.
I look for her in everything,
Especially in my tears,
Every drop that hits the ground,
I’m hoping that she hears.
.
I look for her in everything,
And found her in a dream,
She told me she goes before the Throne,
On my behalf, she pleads.
.
Still when I wake, I look for her,
Though I know more and more,
That I will only see her fully and eternally
When it’s time for me to soar.
.
So, until then,
I look for her…
