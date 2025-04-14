I look for her in everything,

I’ve noticed this today,

Whether I’m conscious of it or not,

I look every which way.

.

My phone buzzing from a text,

Or someone at the door,

For that split second goes my heart,

But not for a second more.

.

Walking into our house alone,

I know that she is gone,

Yet I call her name as I walk in,

Hoping she’ll respond.

.

At night when I lay in our bed,

My ears still long to hear,

Her steps that make the stairway creak,

Signaling she’s near.

.

And when the weight of grief itself,

Causes me to break,

Even in my anguish,

For her I stay in wait.

.

I look for her in everything,

Especially in my tears,

Every drop that hits the ground,

I’m hoping that she hears.

.

I look for her in everything,

And found her in a dream,

She told me she goes before the Throne,

On my behalf, she pleads.

.

Still when I wake, I look for her,

Though I know more and more,

That I will only see her fully and eternally

When it’s time for me to soar.

.

So, until then,

I look for her…