A little over a year ago, I released a single that I began recording in a studio in Oakland, California, and finished recording in Tel Aviv, Israel.
I just feel the need to share it again.
Little did any of us know that just 4 months after our recording session in Tel Aviv would be the horrific October 7th.
Praying for a miracle this month and a return of all remaining hostages.
The music travels to my heart