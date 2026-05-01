My oldest (7) asked me if he could die so he can go to Heaven and see his mom. I said if he did that, he wouldn’t be able to come back. He thought about it for a moment, then changed his mind.

What he said struck me hard in ways I would not understand until later that day.

Both of my sons were gone with their Nana that day, and I had some time alone. I was behind on a lot of work (still sort of am), and I’ve been thinking about this particular day all week; what I would do first, what I needed to start, finish, prepare, etc.

But I couldn’t do any of it. I felt like I had bricks in my pants. To simply get up and walk to the other side of the room was exhausting to even think about. I tried to push myself to at least do a couple of things, but to no avail.

Eventually, while I was typing on my laptop, I got stuck and didn’t know what to do next. I then closed my laptop, slowly grabbed the hair on my head, and began to let out a deep cry.

Eventually, I went to my room, sat on the edge of my bed, and continued sobbing. In this particular wave of grief, I began saying exactly what I was feeling with no filter. I won’t share most of what I said here, but I will share one thing.

I said that I wanted to die.

I said I wanted to die so that I could be with her again.

You see, since my wife died last year, I have expressed that I do not want to die because of my children. I want to see them grow up. I want to continue raising them. All of that is still very much true.

But what is also true is that I want to die; that truth also lives simultaneously inside of me. I denied and ignored it because it wasn’t a “responsible” feeling to have. But the problem was that because I was ignoring it, bitterness was taking root and I was completely unaware. The bitterness was coming from my suppressed desire to die, and growing feeling that I am serving a life sentence in a prison.

My patience with the kids has been much shorter.￼ There was a lot more tension in the house. Simple disputes between the boys felt suffocating to me, and I would react as such. Some days, I would be so on edge that I would simply remove myself, retreat to my room, and let the boys work out their issues without me.

But after I had that deep, dark, brutally honest moment alone with G-d, something in me broke in a good way. A different kind of peace washed over me.

The flow in our house has been much better these past few days. Certain things that felt insufferable to me are much more tolerable. Life itself is actually more enjoyable.

The truth is, my desire to live far outweighs my desire to die.

But both desires are there, and I do nothing good for myself or my sons by pretending like parts of me don’t exist.

I can’t be helped if I’m not honest about where I am.

That brief exchange with my son helped me realize this.

I’m grateful.