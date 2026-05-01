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Rachel wahba's avatar
Rachel wahba
1d

So real

So true

When your broken heart

Makes you

So WHOLE

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Ruth 🟦's avatar
Ruth 🟦
19h

There are times when I don’t know what to say, so I don’t say anything.

So, right now I just wanted to tell you that I read this essay and it moved me. Your words, your feelings, your son’s words, his feelings.

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