For the past few months, I’ve been working on new music in the studio. One song in particular is called ‘The End of Time.’ It’s the first song I wrote after my wife passed. It’s debut was unfortunately a her memorial, and we are putting some finishing touches on it, as well as editing a music video to it.

At this stage in its development, I’d like for you to hear it. Please can you listen and give me your absolute first impression? It’s a heavy song, but I still want it to sound excellent.