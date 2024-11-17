I’m kicking off 2025 with an intimate house concert in the Charlotte area. I’ll have my band with me, and some very special singers, and we’ll be premiering new music, singing some ones you may already know, and I’ll be letting you know what this new huge project is going to look like.

There will be food, wine, and lots of good people.

If you’d like to come and be with us, tickets are available now. Just click on this link and reserve your spot!



The exact location will be revealed the week of the concert, but I can tell you that it will be at a beautiful home in the South Charlotte area.

I hope you will join us. ❤️