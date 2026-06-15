If I could choose the place for us to meet after I die and join her, it would be here.

The place where we took our engagement photos.

I remember feeling such an overwhelming amount of peace and serenity during this shoot. It felt like an out-of-body experience.

And she felt so relaxed. So sure of me... of us. So wondrous, but still so confident.

I would pick this place at this moment. I’d listen to the occasional cars pass by in the distance while leaning over to her and asking silly questions and making her laugh.

We wouldn’t do much. Just walk and talk. I wouldn’t let go of her hand, nor would I imagine she would let go of mine.

Plus, I was much skinnier. 😂

So baby, if you can somehow see this, let’s meet here, please.

You know the place. ❤️‍🩹