Thank you to everyone who has joined me on this grief journey these past 18 months.

To those who have been with me on this platform since before my beloved wife passed away, thank you so much for the love and support through the highs and lows.

My friends, we are now less than a month away from one of the biggest premieres I’ve ever put on, and that is MAKEDA | A Symphonic Journey Through Scripture. It’s taking place at the Miracle Theater in Los Angeles, CA on August 19th. I’ll have my full band, strings, horns, choir, and special guest artists.

And to be completely honest with you, I’m getting a little worried.

You see, usually by this point, I would have sold a lot more tickets than I have right now; especially in Los Angeles. And I want the word about this to get out as far and wide as possible.

Ok, I’m not THAT worried, because LA always comes through.

But there’s always some nervousness preparing for any show, and this particular show is the most at the moment. It’s the biggest, and it’s the one full of brand new music that I pray will be well received.

Can you help me?

Obviously, if you live in the area and haven’t gotten your ticket yet, please reserve your spot soon!

But also, if you have friends in the LA area, can you help me spread the word about this concert premiere to them?

I’d love to see you and you friends and family there. It will be a night like no other.