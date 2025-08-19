These past few weeks have been busy, productive, and very meaningful. From new friendships, to new projects, to growth as a man and father.

But this morning… This morning was strange.

I did my morning routine with the boys, which now includes working out together. Then I took them to their Nana V’s house as we do a couple of times per week. When we got there, my friend, Crystal (who you may have heard on one of my previous podcast episodes) asked me what my plans are for today. I told her I was surprised last night to see that there is nothing on my calendar for today, and that actually made me a little nervous. I was worried that I simply forgot to mark something, and I’m going to miss a meeting because of it.

But as it turns out, there is in fact, nothing on my calendar for today; not work-related anyway.

Once that was established, I decided to go to a coffee shop and “catch up on some admin” as my late wife would say. I got to the shop, sat down, and took out my bible to read first. After that, I just sat there. I tried to make myself get to work, but when I reached in my backpack to get out my laptop, I realized that I left my laptop charger at home. My battery is not amazing, so if I were to just work without it, I’d be working for approximately 20 minutes before desperately needing to charge it. I decided then to go back home to get it.

I walk into our apartment, and immediately feel 0 motivation to leave the house again. Instead, I sit in my chair in front of a black TV screen. Then I get up and walk around for a minute. There is so much that can be done today. I can straighten up the apartment a little more, I can go buy new textbooks for the boys and get ready for the homeschool semester, I can move this table over there… oops. I just made one of the legs snap. Ok, I won’t do that.

At some point, I just said out loud, “I’m lost, Lord… I’m lost. Please order my day.”

I sat back down in front of the blank TV screen. At that moment, I began processing my wife’s final days. As I’m doing that, I begin asking G-d some questions. Much to my surprise, one of my questions got answered. It was as clear as day; not unlike the day I wrote the soon-to-be-released song, ‘Young Man / Old Man,’ which I’m looking forward to getting out to you. He granted me more insight and wisdom into what was going on with and around her.

I was grateful for the answer, but it also brought more pain; a pain I guess I was ready for at that moment. I then looked back on our text conversations from the day she left for South Africa until our very last text exchange. A few days after she died, I sent a bunch of photos from her phone to mine. As I looked through them again, I suddenly was on the living room floor sobbing. Right after I saw a Mother’s Day picture of her with our oldest, I simply lost it and let out an intense cry that I hadn’t let out in a couple of months.

Now, I’m still sitting here. In the same place. With puffy eyes, and a heavy heart.

I find myself crying more on behalf of the boys. Looking back on old pictures and videos of them with their mom brings new pain sometimes. The reality that she will never get older than she is in those pictures, and contrasting that with the fact that the boys have already grown older, taller and smarter… that hurts a lot.

These past few weeks have been incredibly full of purpose and meaning; and in a lot of ways, it has somewhat dulled the sharp pain that is grief. I need that.

But this morning was not that morning, and today is not that day.

And I need that too.

Sometimes, grief is letting yourself feel lost, acknowledging it, and trusting that the Lord knows exactly where we are.

It’s a particularly bad day today. Admin can wait.

