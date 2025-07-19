I’ve been writing a lot about my late wife since she passed away a little over 6 months ago. The current tour I am on now is in her honor. Through all the writing and performing, I’ve gotten to meet so many of you. Thank you for your support in the most difficult and painful time in my and my sons’ lives.

Today’s article is not about that… well, not directly, anyway.

In case you missed it…

My brother from another mother and I teamed up for this latest podcast episode to tell you about the upcoming Hanukkah project. Check it out!

Returning the Favor with Randy Sandoli JoDavi · Jul 18 Randy and I want to tell you more about our Hanukkah project ‘Returning the Favor,’ and why it is both timely and immensely important. Read full story

Next week, on July 25th, I’ll be in Austin, TX playing keys for my dear friend and sister from another mister, Aubrey Logan. If you’re in the area, you can get tickets at this link! I’ll be there for a few days, so let’s hang. 🙏🏿

After that, my Journey to Healing tour continues in the following cities:

August 6th - Chicago, IL at the Cubby Bear

August 28th - Los Angeles, CA

September 4th - Upper East Manhattan, NY at the Town School

September 25th - Charlotte, NC at the VAPA Center

October 18th - Cary, NC at Bond Brother’s Eastside

Now would be a perfect time to get tickets if you haven’t already! They’re picking up quick, especially in LA and New York!

You can pick the show you’re going to and get tickets at jodavimusic.com 🎟