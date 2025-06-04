“May you have full excitement for life again. I know it won’t be that way for a while, but there is joy on the other side of this if you try not to avoid the pain, and you are definitely not avoiding it; that’s for sure.”

I was told this by my new friend and percussionist in Israel after a night of jamming under the stars in our mutual dear friend’s backyard.

There’s something very deep and spiritual about collective grieving. That was one of the reasons I knew that my boys and I needed to go to Israel after the tragedy of my wife, their mother’s death. Simply being here with our close friends plugged is into a country in grief; both presently, and carried over from past generations. It is unfortunate, but also very sacred and special. It didn’t minimize my pain, but it did give me a keener sense of hope, and most of all, the eternal.

There is an overused, very famous saying that “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” In Hebrew, there is a slightly different expression which translates to “when life gives you coal, make diamonds.” My friend who told me that expression jokingly said that lemons are very first-world problems, and only a people who have constantly been to hell and back over centuries would come up with an expression involving coal.

That’s how it feels here in Israel. Virtually everyone is grieving, but the grief is both individual and collective. The seemingly endless cycle of feeling trapped in the void of space and not knowing what to do with one's life is both an individual and collective cycle. Feelings of despair, depression, hopelessness, and all of those hard feelings are not unique to Israel, but taking the time to feel those things together is. Here, my pain makes more sense. Here, I am constantly reminded that there is hope for all of us, which reminds me that there is hope for me.

And in my time here, I feel like it’s been somewhat of a hope feedback loop. Being here gives me hope, and in turn, I’ve been told countless times since I’ve been here that my writings, my music, and my everyday interactions with the people here give them hope. Even though I don't feel strong, and haven’t since my wife died, I’m often told that I am strong, and that my strength, perceived or otherwise, gives other strength.

I don’t have the answers to this. I can only share with you what I’m going through as authentically as I know how; in real time. These outlets keep me sane. Writing these pieces, writing and performing my music, raising my kids most importantly; all of these things keep me grounded. It provides me stability, and gives me something to come back to after ‘crashing out’ as they say. These things keep me from getting stuck in a rut. They help me to move forward in my grief. In moving forward, I find that others are inspired to do the same. I come across others who have been on this journey for years, sometimes decades longer than I have been who tell me how I’m dealing with mine is actually helping them with theirs.

This has become its own ministry. It’s a service that I would never in a million years ever ask for. I can relate to people in ways that I wish I couldn’t. I can speak to hearts in a way I’ve never been able to before. I have a powerful tool at my disposal; one that can help bind us together and help each other. I don’t use this tool proudly; not at the moment at least. I use it because it helps me. I’m public about it because I like to share. It’s all for selfish reasons, but I’m seeing more and more the greater purpose for it.

All my favorite superheroes have an origin story that involves great pain. Peter Parker’s uncle was murdered. Kal El’s home planet was destroyed. Bruce Wayne’s parents were murdered in front of him when he was eight years-old. These tragedies were a big piece to making them into Spider-Man, Superman, and Batman respectively. It is what I admired about them the most as a child. The fact that they can dedicate their lives to doing good for others and saving the world despite their great and permanent pain and loss always resonated with me.

In the same way, my wife’s death is my and my son’s origin story. If there were a comic strip written about us, this is how issue #1 would begin. A father-son-son trio, struck by the loss of their beloved matriarch, band together to push back and defeat the forces of evil. Occasionally, an issue will be written where one or all of them get glimpses or dream sequences of her, reminding them and the readers of why they do what they do. And years later, in the last issue, when the father is battle-worn and just moments before his death, his sons surround him as he smiles and says “hey baby” to what appears to be thin air. Then he takes his last breath. Then spinoff comics are written about the two brothers who continue in their parent’s legacy.

Many of us have that same power. Our grief doesn’t have to be the end of everything. That may not make us feel ‘better’ to hear, or less angry. It may not even ease the pain at all. It doesn’t mean all the bad goes away. Quite the opposite actually. The bad is ever-present. But if we’re willing, we can step into a deeper, eternal call. We can turn our pain into meaning and shift the tide in our world like no one has ever seen before.

Again, this is not me on the ‘other side’ of it, whatever that looks like. This is me walking this journey right now. In the midst of all the pain, I still want to live for the applause of heaven, like my wife always used to say. I know she got that applause. I want it too.

My sons and I leave Israel in a couple of days, and I’ve never been more sad to go home in my life. Perhaps because this place feels like home now.

I’ll be restarting my podcast soon. Stay tuned.