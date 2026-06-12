A few weeks ago, I made a post on Threads, letting the Charlotte community know that I’m playing a free show at the Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary. That post blew up, and it resulted in a full room last night.

Thank you, Charlotte.

I have a couple of more unique shows in the Charlotte area this summer.

On July 29th, I will be teaming up with my brother and co-producer, Randy Sandoli in a very special house concert in Weddington.

Both of us have new music to share with you, and we will both be accompanied by our band; EJ Foster on bass, Joseph Evans on drums, and other special guests.

TICKETS HERE

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On August 5th, my full band singers, guest artists, and I will be playing a concert at the Evening Muse in NoDa. This will be a showcase of new music for an upcoming project, and much more. I hope you will join us.

TICKETS HERE

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I’ll also be in a few other places this year. Idaho on 4th of July, a special birthday show in NYC in September, and of course, the grand premiere of MAKEDA in Los Angeles on August 19th. You can keep track of where I’ll be at jodavimusic.com. I’d love to see you. ❤️