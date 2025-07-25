My midwestern friends,

A lot of what grief has been for me is simply being inconsolable; so even with family, friends, music, and journaling, I have many days where even all of those things put together only help me pass the time as opposed to easing the pain.

That said, this tour has been a blessing to me in several ways so far, and I’m excited to bring it to you.

On August 6th, I’ll be at the Cubby Bear in Chicago to start the US part of my Journey to Healing tour. My backing band will be none other than the legendary Imperial Boxmen.

It would mean the world to me to see you there. ❤️

You can get your tickets here.