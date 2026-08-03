Hey my friend,

I’ll be traveling in a few capacities this month, and I want to let you know about the music front.

August 5th, THIS WEDNESDAY, I will be in Charlotte, NC at the Evening Muse with my full band, backup singers, and special guests. In these last couple of days, tickets are starting to pick up, but we have lots of space left. If you’re looking for something to do this week, look no further! Get your tickets here, and we’ll see you there.

In less than two weeks, the very first premiere of MAKEDA will make its debut at the Miracle Theater in Inglewood, CA. All brand new music featuring my full band, strings, horns, choir, and guest artists. On this night, you will hear scripture set to music in a way that you probably have never heard before.

Join us on August 19th! Get your tickets here, and we’ll see you there!

To get a sneak peek at one of the new songs, check this video out.

Love y’all. See you soon~

P.S.

A quick side note for my NYC friends, I’ll be celebrating my 36th birthday at the Bitter End on September 22nd. Tickets are up for that as well. Just click here. I’d love for you to come celebrate with me.