The closer we get to the wintertime, the more I realize that I think I hate the winter right now.

Thinking about the cold air, the holidays, both of my sons’ birthdays, Christmas and Hanukkah everywhere… I struggle to even type this.

Winter was the season that everything went up in flames for me and my family. It was freezing cold in Newark, NJ where my wife was rushed to the hospital. Every time I stepped out of the building, I remember snow. I used to love snow. Not anymore.

I remember that on January 2nd, one of the doctors asked my wife if she knew what day it was, my wife couldn’t recall. She would say “um… December um… December twenty… sixth… 2024.” When the doctor said, “well actually, it’s 2026. It’s January 2nd.” My wife’s eyes got big as she looked at me and the doctor. The doctor tried to keep things light as she let out a “happy New Year,” to my wife.

The next day,

Olga asked me how the boys were doing. I said they were fine, even though we missed Ezra’s 6th birthday party. She looked disappointed. I reassured her that he had an amazing time, and showed her a video my mom sent to me of Ezra and Judah playing freeze dance with the family.

I reminded her that Judah’s 4th birthday was that next day, but that we would do something with both boys to make up for being gone. I had even ordered some party lights so we could have our own dance party at the house.

The backdrop of all of this was the winter.

Just now, my oldest, with much excitement, reminded me that today is August 1st. Hearing that made me cry.

August 1st means the summer is almost over, which means fall will come soon, which means we aren’t far from the winter.

The winter took my great love from me.

I hate the winter.

Maybe that will change in the coming years.

But it’s not the case now.

Last winter was not kind to me at all.

So I don’t see a reason to be kind to it.

My youngest came up to me a few days ago in a very sad mood. He hugged me and said “Daddy, it’s going to take so long for me to be 100.”

I knew exactly what he meant. Since my wife’s mom passed two years before her, we had been talking to the boys about death, heaven, and all that stuff. Since their mom died, I had been telling the boys that (G-d willing) we will live long full lives, then die and go to heaven and be with their mother. It has since changed their view of heaven, though it all still hurts.

So Judah being sad about him being 96 years away from being 100 years-old is in relation to that. And I get it. I’m 34, and life seems so long to me as well.

As the poet Robert Frost puts it, “…miles to go before I sleep”

So many miles.

So many winters.

Ugh… winter.