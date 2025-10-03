This grief journey has been overwhelming. Often I find I do not have the capacity to do basic things. Every so often, however, I get a glimpse of the boys and what an astronomical trajectory they are on.

I think of that scene in Man of Steel when Clark’s earthly father saw him donning a red cape as a little boy. He didn’t get to see his son become Superman, but in a way, he saw it before everyone else.

The boys will be more than fine, and I have a front row seat.

Their mom got to see it too.