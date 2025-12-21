It is so painstakingly elementary how compromised our nation is, that the only way one would not be able to see it is because they are steeped in idolatry.

It has been discovered that Mr. Tucker “America-First” Carlson has been getting huge amounts of money from the government of Qatar. This discovery did not have to be made in order for us to see that he is an empty shell with no morals, parroting whoever pays him to parrot, but nonetheless, we now have more evidence.

If that wasn’t enough, he bought a house in… Dallas? Oklahoma City? No. Qatar. So American Jews who have homes in Israel are disloyal to America, but when Tucker buys a home in one of the most oppressive, repressive, anti-American, and biggest slave trading countries in the world, that is… what? What is it, Tucker?

And then when President Trump continues to speak well of, and do business with that same country, along with Syria and its president, again, it’s not complicated at all. This is objectively bad. The president of Syria (Ahmed al-Sharaa, or Al-Julani) is ISIS. He still runs cells all over the world. One of his top generals suicide bombed two US servicemen and one civilian interpreter last week.

Syria has been a hotbed for Christian persecution. Christians are being slaughtered by the thousands every year, just like in Nigeria. But somehow, Nigeria gets all the threats from the current US administration, and Syria gets the love.

Yet with all of this, the same idolatry that turned a blind eye when the Obama administration played a huge role in destabilizing Nigeria, is the idolatry that is alive and well now as Trump does the same with Syria.

It’s obvious that Candace Owens is demonic. It really is. I don’t really have much more to say except that if you’re one of those who is cheering in her corner, there is something deeply broken within you that I pray gets fixed. Many people much smarter than me have debunked her several times over. I don’t have the patience to get into any of the filth she has spewed. But I will say that we’ve been calling her out early on, and for the last few years.

I’ve never seen myself as some sort of political animal. Quite the opposite actually. It’s just that some things are as simple as they can possibly be, and pointing out simple things seems to get the most people angry sometimes. Whatever. I don’t care if you’re angry. Again, our nation is deeply compromised, and has been for decades. Stay mad if you want. We’re headed nowhere good, and fast.

The kind of persecution we’ve been seeing around the world is coming here. It’s coming here, and it will make 9/11 seem like hopscotch in comparison.

I don’t think I’ve ever cared less what you do with this information than I do now, especially since the passing of my wife earlier this year. I just felt to write this on this morning.

To quote an old song I wrote for my old band, “When the time comes, we gon’ reap what we’ve done sowed.”