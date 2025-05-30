JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beans's avatar
Beans
4m

Cannot even grasp your loss but admire your faith and being able to so openly share it with people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Beans's avatar
Beans
7m

Suffering brings us closer to God.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JoDavi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture