This afternoon, I had the boys take a nap and I had some quiet time to myself. I began to pray and thank G-d for the success of the concert last night, and I quickly find that though I am grateful, it’s much more difficult to be so.

The show was incredible. I was told many times that I had people in tears, both on and off the stage.

I was written beautiful notes by people who lost siblings and other close loved ones; some of them very suddenly. For those 90 minutes, I really felt like we locked in together on each of our grief journeys, and that was a cathartic experience for me. A great blessing.

I was approached by an elderly woman who told me, “I’m probably the oldest person in this room, and when you sang that Marvin Gaye cover, I wanna tell you; I saw him perform it live in 1970. I get the same chills from you that I got from him.”

Marvin’s voice is what more sultry and powerful than mine, but I get the heart of what she was saying. She could feel me in the music.

We had somewhere around 75 to 100 people show up that night, and opportunities to do more in the near future. In many ways it was successful.

But the only reason I had a concert like the one I had last night is because my wife died. The only reason we’re in Israel right now is because she passed away. The only reason I had some of those new songs to share last night is because 144 days ago, her heart stopped beating right in front of my eyes, and the CPR team could not get her back.

So if I’m brutally honest, saying “thank you for such an amazing show” after the loss my family and I are suffering feels like saying “thank you for the wonderful cast” to someone who just broke my arm, or “thank you for the $20” to someone who emptied my bank account and froze all my assets.

It has not quite been 5 months yet, and the boys and I have grown. This whole trip has been one of growth for all of us, but that itself is hard to accept. We’re already growing without her. We’re currently evolving, and she isn’t here to do it with us. I looked at some old pictures of the two of us, and it hit me on a deeper level that she will never get any older than she is in those pictures. Later in life, I’ll be an old man looking at pictures of her as a young woman.

She would have been exceptionally proud of me last night. A lot of people came to me and said they felt like she was there watching and smiling. I felt it at times too. At times during the show, I was reminded of the last time she saw me perform live, which was September of 2024. You can see her toward the front. Just jammin’ out. ❤️

During the concert last night, there’s a certain level of detachment I have as an artist to get the job done. It wasn’t too hard to channel my grief into a solid performance. Coming down off the high however, is a whole different challenge.

Nonetheless, I’m so glad this tour is happening. It’s exactly what it’s called; a journey.

Hope to see you in London. ❤️