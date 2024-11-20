The first of my two holiday singles has been released today!
It’s just on Spotify for now, but over the next couple of days, it will be on all streaming platforms. Click here to stream it!
The next one will be a Hanukkah original that will be released in the next couple of weeks. It’s a part of a larger project that will be revealed at a later time.
I hope this blesses you. ❤️
