Yesterday was Jerusalem Day; a day commemorating the 1967 war, otherwise known as the Six-Day War, where several Arab armies descended on Israel to destroy her once and for all, and were all defeated. The biggest victory of this war was the reclaiming of Jerusalem, which had been conquered by dozens of other entities over centuries.

Yesterday however, we spent Jerusalem Day in Haifa. I was visiting my wife’s grave for the first time since the burial.

We have been in Jerusalem a lot though, and our dear friend Sarah made this reel. Made me smile to watch. Love my boys.

sarahsassoonwriter A post shared by @sarahsassoonwriter

My friends in Israel, I hope to see you for my Jerusalem show this Thursday. ❤️