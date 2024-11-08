On the anniversary weekend of Kristallnacht no less.
Jihadi migrants are screaming “Free Palestine” while beating Jews on the streets of Amsterdam. They have also been forcing anyone who does not speak Arabic to show their identification papers.
Dutch police stood idly by for the first 90 minutes of these attacks.
It’s 2024, but it’s 1938.
“Pro-Palestinan activists have claimed that the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were the first to engage in harassment and violence, saying they assaulted Arabs in the city and vandalized Palestinian flags.”
