Almost everything feels like busywork. The only two things that do not feel that way are raising my two sons, and anything music related.

Today, grief and depression weigh heavily on me. I can’t even point to anything that triggered it. It’s just there.

Seeing the constant attacks on Jews in London, and at the same time, getting updates about the intensifying xenophobia issues in South Africa has made that weight heavier. Jew hatred is the oldest, and ever increasing hatred in history. My heart and voice continue to be for my Jewish brothers and sisters everywhere who are targeted for their identity.

What’s happening in South Africa would have brought my late wife to tears. We used to talk about the tensions between South Africans and particularly the Zimbabwean immigrants. I witnessed my late mother-in-law (her late mother) extend acts of kindness to restaurant servers that she knew were from over the border. She told me it was deliberate because she knows that those servers work in fear, not knowing when they will be harassed and attacked for simply not being from South Africa.

It makes me angry. But I’m also tired and overwhelmed, so I find myself often battling productive paralysis.

All that said, I have a single coming out soon. I wasn’t planning on having a single out at all, but one of the only things that makes sense in my life is music. There is no shortage of creativity.

The new single is based on the story of Nebuchadnezzar and the changing of Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah’s names to Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego. It’s about names, and the power of them.

You should be the first to be notified when it’s out. It will exclusively be released on one platform for a good minute. You can follow be on Bandcamp to listen to it when it’s out. Just click here.

May 11, 2026.

Also, unrelated, but maybe not. Jeremiah 30 has been in my spirit a lot lately. So much so, that my best friend and I are working on a few songs based on that chapter. One is already almost done.

I hope to see you on the road. ❤️