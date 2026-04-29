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Rina's avatar
Rina
2d

Jews have been accused of being too weak and secretly all-powerful. Poor parasites and global financiers. Communist revolutionaries and capitalist puppet masters. Pick the era and you’ll find a different charge.

That’s because antisemitism isn’t a reaction to what Jews do. It’s a reaction to what unstable societies need.

When economies fail, when leaders can’t fix what’s broken, someone has to absorb the blame. It’s easier to invent a villain than to confront corruption, incompetence, or cultural decay. Jews are a small, visible minority. That makes them useful as a societal pressure valve.

So the story gets rewritten every generation. In the ancient world, Jews were condemned for refusing to worship the empire’s gods. In medieval Europe, they were accused of poisoning wells. In the racial theories of the nineteenth century, they were labeled biologically dangerous. Now it’s colonialism. Same sh$t, different vocabulary.

Antisemitism survives and thrives because it’s politically profitable. It mobilizes crowds and distracts from failure. And, it provides frustrated people a target.

When a society starts obsessing over Jews. It’s because something inside that society is cracking.

Credit to Melissa Steinberg Brodsky: https://substack.com/@thelionesswrites

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Robert Edelman's avatar
Robert Edelman
2d

Your first priority is to take care of yourself. You have a loving family to take care of. If you need to, take some time off from the more controversial aspects of the news and social media. Enjoy the spring weather, blossoming trees and blooming flowers. Thank you for your support for the Jewish people. Looking forward to your new music.

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