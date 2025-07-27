The man to the far left is Simon Deng. He is Sudanese. He was taken as a child and forced into slavery for several years. He has one of the most heart wrenching and powerful stories I’ve ever heard in my life. This particular picture was after an event my wife (of blessed memory) and I, along with our dear community, hosted in Charlotte, NC.

Not only is he keenly aware of what is going on in Sudan, he saw the writing on the wall decades ago. Sudan is only kind of becoming more of a conversation now because it’s starting to be trendy. But one of the the reasons why it’s not a full-blown discussion is because the main perpetrators are jihadists. The slave traders are jihadists. The ones chopping up innocent men, women, and children, and starving millions and millions of Sundanese people are jihadists.

The propaganda of the day would have you believe that USAID cuts are the reason for it. Millions have been starving and Sudan way before the cuts happened, and millions more will.

As soon as there isn’t any kind of benefit to gain from highlighting this, Sudan/South Sudan will fade back into obscurity.

But consistent and strong voices like Simon’s (or “Uncle Simon” as the boys call him) will continue on.

Abolishing slavery and jihadism in Africa was a big part of my late wife Olga’s heart.

Rolling with trends was not.

Follow

to see how you can get involved.

Have a great week.

-J

P.S. with the loss of my wife at the start of this year, it’s been difficult for me to keep up with certain world events like I usually do. I know you all understand, and I appreciate it. I’ve been wanting to address the recent propaganda with the war in Gaza, and then I saw a post from a friend of mine who summed it up very nicely. I will share below for your reading.

It’s a whole thread, you you’ll have to click on it and swipe through.

Thank you. ❤️‍🩹