African Jewish Alliance

Jihadists cut the Achilles heals of captives

This is the famous photo of Naama Levy, the Israeli girl taken captive by Hamas being dragged off into the tunnels of Gaza. Most notable, and most commented upon is her bloody pants, which indicate she was likely raped. But now look at her ankle. Her Achilles tendon was cut. Why? Because that is the way Islamic jihadists have always prevented their slav…