Los Angeles,

On August 19th, I will have my first live premiere of a brand new project called ‘Makeda.’

This will be a production like no other, and a precursor to the live album concert that my team and I will be performing/recording live in North Carolina next summer.

The first time these songs will be heard in a live setting will be at the Miracle Theater. Again, on August 19th.

Featured at this concert will be my full band, choir, orchestra, and special guests.

If you like musicals, Earth Wind and Fire, 5th Dimension, and just straight up soul music, you will want to be at this premiere like no other.

Tickets are up now, and the front row is already starting to go as we speak.

Reserve your spot here, and I’ll see you soon. ❤️