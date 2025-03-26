This picture.

This picture is from our engagement photoshoot about 8 years ago. The way she held my arm and laid on my shoulder is something that she would do a lot throughout the course of our marriage.

This was exactly how I imagined our plane ride home from the hospital would be like. I imagined us sitting together on the plane, and her beautiful face on my shoulder with her eyes closed as we approached the Charlotte airport.

The night before her operation, I had purchased our tickets home. She was in pain, but ready to go home to recover. We talked about what the next several months would look like. I had sourced in-home physical therapists to visit her on a regular basis. I even had tabs open on my laptop for anti-inflammatory foods and was amazed at just how many foods were good for preventing inflammation; foods we all like to eat anyway. The whole family was going to change our diet so that it would be easier for her to heal, and so that we could be healthier as well. It was only about 4 weeks ago that I finally closed those tabs.

This morning, I woke up and had a “is this really my life?” Moment. The boys and I are managing, but it still all feels so wrong. I think it will always feel wrong. I think even a few years down the road if I were to ever remarry, there will always be some part of it that feels wrong. I don’t know if I will ever… ever be at a place where I think to myself, “you know? It’s a good thing that Olga died.”

It will always feel wrong. We are managing, and managing pretty ok, but this morning, my emotions have parachuted out to look at the big picture, and I’m astounded at the fact that we have to manage. Yesterday, I was planning my and Olga’s belated anniversary getaway trip. Today, the boys and I are trying to figure out new routines without her. Yesterday, she and I were discussing a family vacation somewhere… anywhere. Today, the boys and I are going on getaways to get space to grieve and talk about their mom. Yesterday, we were thriving. Today, we are managing.

Yesterday, I couldn’t wait to feel her face on my shoulder again as we headed home. Today, I’ll have to wait a little longer.

__

Thank you for following me on this painful journey. Writing has helped me a lot, and hearing from you has as well. In addition to these Substack posts, I’ve been writing new music. I’ll be sharing one of those songs on April 17th in Matthews, NC along with some of my favorite covers.

Then I’ll be premiering all of my new music in Jerusalem, Israel on May 28th. That show will be followed by a show in Los Angeles, CA and New York City, NY in the summer/fall. Please mark your calendars and I will post more details soon.

Thank you~