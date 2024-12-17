If you live in Charlotte, North Carolina (or not too far), you don’t want to miss this event. I’ll be hosting an incredible panel of our dear friend, Jonathan Feldstein of the Genesis 123 Foundation, my father, Pastor Dumisani Washington, CEO of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel, and IBSI ambassador and member of the New York Board of Rabbis, Rabbi Yaakov Hadani (James Walker).

TONIGHT!

If you’re in the area, click this link and register!

Hope to see you there. 🙏🏿