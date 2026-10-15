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Liba
Oct 15

Absolutely! Of course you write about your life, and that includes Olga, in all of the stages of your life. Close your ears to those scoffers.

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Allie Varga_Spousal Caregiver
Oct 18

This is such a powerful example of what it means to carry the weight of real life without hiding behind platitudes. People are so uncomfortable with grief when it doesn't look right to them or when someone refuses to perform a clean version of sorrow.

What you named here—making do with what you have, and using it all—feels like the core of what I call melanchosophy: the practice of holding the pain, the love, and the reality in the exact same open hands without trying to run away from any of it. In life we don't get to filter out the hard parts because that is not life.

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