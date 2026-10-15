I am a single father.

I am not a single father sharing custody of my two sons with their mom.

I am not a single father because I was unfaithful to my wife and caused her to leave me.

And absolutely no shade or disparagement on those who are.

It’s just not me.

I am a single father because my wife died, leaving me with our two boys.

It’s different.

Life is getting overwhelming. My limits are being tested. I’ve been calling on G-d more.

But I guess that’s the point.

A lot of people tell me that grief has no expiration date, but I am well aware that people do.

I’m starting to get self-conscious.

But then I remember that people have opinions about damn near everything these days, and I will not succumb to that abyss of misguided, self-righteous, keyboard warrior behavior.

This is my life, and I’m sharing parts of it with you.

Right now, some of the ugliest parts.

Some people have accused me of using her death to promote my music.

And yes, I am.

When I was single, I used other things, including my singleness, to promote my music.

After the first time we met in person, I wrote a song that same day called ‘Hot Damn.’

When we got married, I wrote songs about our love, some of the hardships, and even lessons I learned along the way, like with ‘Same Separate Journey.’

The Soundtrack to Our Beautiful Life Together JoDavi · January 25, 2025 Some of you know that the first song I wrote about Olga was right after our first time meeting in person. That was a fun little tune called “Hot Damn.” Read full story

I use my life.

And the biggest part of my life right now happens to be her death. So yes, I use that too. I do it unashamedly. But I will say shame on anyone who tries to shame me in this. I would gladly give all the music, all the viral posts, all the recognition in the world back if it meant I could have her again.

But that isn’t happening.

So I make due with what I have.

What I have are two beautiful boys that I love so much.

What I have is an amazing family; my mother and father, my five sisters, my best friends, and my community.

What I have is pain, loss, grief.

I have it all, and I will use it all.

Anyone who sees it as something nefarious is revealing their own hearts.

–

Now that I’ve gotten that off of my chest, I need to let you know of a few dates coming up to fish off the year.

Hanukkah

December 3, 2026 | My crew and I are premiering our 2nd Hanukkah album, Returning the Favor: Volume II in Fort Mill, SC. Full band, singers, children’s choir, the works.

December 8, 2026 | We take the new Hanukkah album for another premiere in Jerusalem, Israel.

Christmas

December 10, 2026 | Award winning singer-songwriter, and my dear friend Selina Albright and I are premiering our Christmas album at PizzaExpress Live in London, England.

December 13, 2026 | Selina and I take the Christmas show to the BItter End in New York City, NY.

December 15, 2026 | We have one more Christmas premiere in Charlotte, NC.

To RSVP to all of this, simply go to jodavimusic.com.

2027 dates are already being set. Will share more after the holidays.

I look forward to seeing you, wherever you may be.

If you’re new here, hi. Thank you for joining me on this weird journey. Here are some past entries you may enjoy.

The Unfortunate Completion JoDavi · March 3, 2025 In the Jewish tradition, dying on the day of one's birth is a sign of great righteousness. Moses died at 120, on the 7th of the month of Adar, the day he was born. Corrie Ten Boom died on April 15th, 1983, the day she was born 91 years earlier. Read full story

Sex, Fun, and Grief JoDavi · Jul 21 Yes, another entry regarding sex. For the past 18 months none of these articles have been forced. They’ve always been a result of whatever my brain decides to process. Lately, it’s been processing my late wife and my sexual relationship, among other things. I had a realization which was brought on by something else I’d like to share with you as well. Read full story

We Are Living Epistles JoDavi · January 29, 2025 Both the boys and I seem to be doing ok today. It seems the last wave kind of hit us all at the same time. Right after the South Africa memorial service for my wife, their mother, I caught whatever it was they currently have, and now we’re all under the weather. So physically, we’re not 100%, but in terms of grieving, we’re in a calm place at the moment… Read full story