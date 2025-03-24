I’m almost 100% certain that our tree is the last to bloom in our neighborhood, but as we arrived, my oldest noticed first. He was mid sentence when he interrupted himself and said “OH, DADDY LOOK! OUR TREE HAS CHERRY BLOSSOMS NOW!!”

We clean out the car, and then I walk into the kitchen to see that the baby orange tree has grown significantly even though it hadn’t been watered in over a week.

And lastly, the oregano plant that my wife planted months ago also grew, despite not being watered for over a week. Not only that, but the house smells like oregano. My youngest eventually came to me and said “Daddy, our house smells good.” It was only then that I noticed it was coming from the plant. Thanks, babe.

So everyone belonging to this house grew this week.

That’s cool. ❤️