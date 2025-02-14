Let your friends be angry.

Let your friends grapple with difficult things. Let them sort through their feelings. If they break sensitive news to you, allow them to say how they feel without politely censoring them. Instead of nicely intimating what they should feel, give them space. Let them know that however they feel about something, it’s ok. Don’t redirect them. Let them get it out.

Even if–especially if what you sense they’re feeling will make you uncomfortable, if they are truly your friend, and you are truly theirs, sit with them in what they feel. Let them get it all the way out before offering your two cents.

This isn’t a personal diatribe. I’m not writing this because I’m mad at any person or persons at all. It is just something I’ve always subtly noticed over the years, and my senses to this have been heightened in light of my wife passing almost six weeks ago. I checked in with a few of my friends today who have lost spouses to see how they’re doing today, and I noticed that I have much less trouble figuring out what to say, and that’s because mostly, I don’t need to say much at all. I get it now, and I see how potentially damaging it is to, even in the slightest, steer your friend away from what they’re feeling. Their emotions are valid, whether ‘right’ or ‘wrong,’ they are valid. And sometimes, in order to see how off base they are, they need to say things out loud. Don’t cut them off.

Let your friends express things other than happiness. It will be good for them, and it will be good for your relationship. Everyone needs a release now and then, and when you let them have theirs, you’ll also be able to enjoy their happiness afterward.

Everyone needs a safe haven type of friend.. Everyone. Without exception.

Find a friend like that, and be that for yours.